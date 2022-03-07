Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) to post $29.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.76 billion to $32.48 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $21.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $116.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.68 billion to $129.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $119.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.62 billion to $131.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

PSX opened at $84.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.15. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,007,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,133,000 after acquiring an additional 424,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

