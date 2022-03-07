Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 0.8% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 57,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $105.30 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $104.55 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.84.

