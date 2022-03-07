Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Hits New 12-Month High at $246.49

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $246.49 and last traded at $243.84, with a volume of 72283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.16.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,724 shares of company stock worth $14,757,773 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after buying an additional 1,334,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after purchasing an additional 179,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

