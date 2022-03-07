Piper Sandler Cuts Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target to $5.00

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BHG. Bank of America lowered Bright Health Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bright Health Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Health Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.68.

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Bright Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,661,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 301,316 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,845,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 31,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

