Piper Sandler Raises Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Price Target to $11.00

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $8.25 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of WTTR opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after buying an additional 1,242,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,279,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after buying an additional 76,422 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 74.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 1,113,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Select Energy Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 77,289 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

