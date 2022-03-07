Piper Sandler Raises Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Price Target to $11.00

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $8.25 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of WTTR opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.18.
About Select Energy Services (Get Rating)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Sprouts New Life After 15% Run
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.