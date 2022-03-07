PlayGame (PXG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $483,357.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 283.2% higher against the dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $506,067.78 and approximately $483,357.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PlayGame

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

