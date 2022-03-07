PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 118.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in PLBY Group by 116.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at about $192,000.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLBY. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. decreased their target price on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PLBY Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $63.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.