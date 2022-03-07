PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “
PMVP has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.
PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after buying an additional 102,095 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 60.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 97,688 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 92.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 74,516 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 39,542 shares during the period.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
