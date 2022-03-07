Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Receives “Suspended” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their suspended rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.46) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.14) to GBX 1,400 ($18.78) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.77) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,500 ($20.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.42) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,278.33 ($17.15).

Shares of LON POLY opened at GBX 169.40 ($2.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £802.32 million and a PE ratio of 0.96. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166.30 ($2.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,058.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,263.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.45. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

