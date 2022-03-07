Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Short Interest Update

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUCOY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $5.69 on Monday. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

