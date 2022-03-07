Pool Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Pool has increased its dividend by 20.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Pool has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pool to earn $19.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $465.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.94. Pool has a 52-week low of $313.92 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Pool by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,764,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Pool by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Pool by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

