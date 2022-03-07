Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Poseida Therapeutics worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,644 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PSTX opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $206.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PSTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Poseida Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

