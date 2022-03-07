Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Power Integrations worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 17.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $316,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $86.30 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.86.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

