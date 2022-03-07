Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) PT Raised to $105.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on POWI. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.17.

Power Integrations stock opened at $86.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.86. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $316,008.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Power Integrations by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 381,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,410,000 after buying an additional 210,984 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $29,382,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $2,446,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,310,000 after buying an additional 52,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

