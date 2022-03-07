Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) PT Raised to $105.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $86.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.86. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $224,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

