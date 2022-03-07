PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after buying an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after buying an additional 580,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,611,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries has a one year low of $122.86 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

