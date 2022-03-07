PPL Co. (PPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 1st

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

PPL has raised its dividend by 0.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. PPL has a payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PPL to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

