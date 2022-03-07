Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Precigen has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $418.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.36.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $34,959.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $37,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,239 shares of company stock valued at $149,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

