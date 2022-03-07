Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Short Interest Down 21.9% in February

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 874,900 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on PBH. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110,169.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter.

PBH traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $58.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,274. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.