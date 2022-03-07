Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Short Interest Up 32.1% in February

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,800 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the January 31st total of 191,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,576.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 4,437 shares of company stock worth $66,949 over the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Primis Financial by 78.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $14.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Primis Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

About Primis Financial (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

