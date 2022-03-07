ProPhase Labs (PRPH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – ProPhase Labs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

2/14/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – ProPhase Labs had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,049. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 337,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 21,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

