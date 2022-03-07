Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 402.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,960 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 64.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 144.46%. The business had revenue of $175.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

PSEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

