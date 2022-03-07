PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 21816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Specifically, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $270,706.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $289,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,610 shares of company stock worth $4,549,309. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.