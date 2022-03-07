Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 368,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRTNF. Stifel Europe cut their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins upgraded Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.30 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRTNF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. 406,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,919. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Pure Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

