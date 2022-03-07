Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $42.00 at Northland Securities

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.75.

PSTG stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pure Storage by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 178.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75,499 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Pure Storage by 16.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Pure Storage by 6.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 463,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

