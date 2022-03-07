Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Dine Brands Global, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

DIN opened at $70.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $100.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

