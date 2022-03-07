Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Dine Brands Global, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DIN)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

DIN opened at $70.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $100.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.