Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Holley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HLLY has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $14.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth $130,547,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Holley during the third quarter worth approximately $51,781,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Holley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,392,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Holley by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Holley in the third quarter valued at $19,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

