Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for OPKO Health, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,450,000 shares of company stock worth $4,430,000. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPKO Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.