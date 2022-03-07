Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $820,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,420,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,758,000 after acquiring an additional 335,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

