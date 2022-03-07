Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Zhang now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $34.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $510.34 million, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $151,716. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

