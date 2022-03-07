Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Donaldson Company, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Donaldson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

DCI has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $69.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513 in the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,569,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 690.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 623,258 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 727.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 641,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,043,000 after acquiring an additional 564,293 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1,642.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after acquiring an additional 474,722 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

