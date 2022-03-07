Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Receives $225.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $178.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.48. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $174.14 and a 52-week high of $276.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 714.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.