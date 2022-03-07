Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT – Get Rating) by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 179.0% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,634,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after buying an additional 1,048,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 1,884.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,030,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 978,699 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the third quarter worth about $9,091,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 814.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 989,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 881,130 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the third quarter worth about $6,154,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMBT opened at $9.92 on Monday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

