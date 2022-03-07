Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $137.65 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $115.75 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.12. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

