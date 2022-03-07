Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,341 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.22% of Quest Resource worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,946,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 117,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 733.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 313,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 33.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,639 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 76.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 35,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $6.80 on Monday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $127.85 million, a PE ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

