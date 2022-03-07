Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.20. Rackspace Technology reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 921,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,108. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,689,000 after buying an additional 217,047 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 326,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

