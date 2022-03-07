Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,400 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 857,700 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $5,661,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,984,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

RAIN stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,098. Rain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

