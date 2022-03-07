Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) PT Raised to $14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Shares of RTLR stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 3.54. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
About Rattler Midstream (Get Rating)
Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.
