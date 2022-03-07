Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) PT Raised to $14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 3.54. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

