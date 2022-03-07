Ravencoin Classic Hits Market Cap of $637,643.57 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $637,643.57 and $20,751.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,363.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.49 or 0.06643018 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00262555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.61 or 0.00734046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00068894 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.51 or 0.00413177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00202687 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,644,115 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

