Raymond James Cuts Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target to C$60.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of TCS opened at C$30.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$449.41 million and a P/E ratio of 96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.64. Tecsys has a twelve month low of C$30.40 and a twelve month high of C$61.06.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

