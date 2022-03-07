Raymond James Raises Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target to C$16.00

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.63.

Altius Renewable Royalties stock traded up C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 164.93 and a quick ratio of 164.93. The stock has a market cap of C$358.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.14. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$14.67.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

