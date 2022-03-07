RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RMAX. Jonestrading started coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE RMAX opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.93 million, a P/E ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.43. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,184,000 after acquiring an additional 69,991 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

