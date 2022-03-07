Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Babcock International Group (BAB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Babcock International Group (LON: BAB) in the last few weeks:

2/28/2022 – Babcock International Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.37) to GBX 460 ($6.17). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Babcock International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 352 ($4.72) to GBX 356 ($4.78). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Babcock International Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/15/2022 – Babcock International Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/9/2022 – Babcock International Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 352 ($4.72) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Babcock International Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.37) price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Babcock International Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 352 ($4.72) price target on the stock.

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 315.50 ($4.23) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -1.95. Babcock International Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 215.60 ($2.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 388.47 ($5.21). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 319.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 330.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73.

In related news, insider John Ramsay acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($128,002.15).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

