Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Babcock International Group (BAB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Babcock International Group (LON: BAB) in the last few weeks:
- 2/28/2022 – Babcock International Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.37) to GBX 460 ($6.17). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Babcock International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 352 ($4.72) to GBX 356 ($4.78). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Babcock International Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 2/15/2022 – Babcock International Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 2/9/2022 – Babcock International Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 352 ($4.72) price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2022 – Babcock International Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.37) price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Babcock International Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 352 ($4.72) price target on the stock.
Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 315.50 ($4.23) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -1.95. Babcock International Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 215.60 ($2.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 388.47 ($5.21). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 319.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 330.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73.
In related news, insider John Ramsay acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($128,002.15).
