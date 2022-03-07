Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
RXRX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $195,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $64,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,744 shares of company stock worth $3,189,908 in the last quarter.
Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.
