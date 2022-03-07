Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 14,086 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 753.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $5,981,000. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RXRX. SVB Leerink cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $46,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 242,744 shares of company stock valued at $3,189,908 in the last 90 days.

RXRX opened at $7.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

