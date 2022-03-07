Red Violet (RDVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVT opened at $24.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $313.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,217.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77. Red Violet has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

In other news, Director Peter Benz sold 1,157 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $39,083.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDVT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Red Violet by 790.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Red Violet by 1,732.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Red Violet by 2,350.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Red Violet by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 25,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

