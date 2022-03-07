Red Violet (RDVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ RDVT opened at $24.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $313.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,217.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77. Red Violet has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $42.47.
In other news, Director Peter Benz sold 1,157 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $39,083.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Red Violet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
