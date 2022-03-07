REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Trading Down 9.6%

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. 50,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,125,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

