Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $704,000 Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,749,000 after acquiring an additional 204,820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,606,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 36.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,324,000 after purchasing an additional 92,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 91,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

NYSE:NWN opened at $55.98 on Monday. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

