Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $749,000 Stake in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,407 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.81% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 195,075 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 393,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALRN shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

