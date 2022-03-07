Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,473 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.03% of Protara Therapeutics worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 3,505.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the period. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 7,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,478.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 74,797 shares of company stock worth $451,876 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $4.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

